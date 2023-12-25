RIF Trust, Providus bank partner to empower entrepreneurs

RIF Trust, a part of the Latitude Group, has partnered with ProvidusBank and Seinde Signature to empower entrepreneurs to secure their financial futures, as well as enhance their lifestyles.

This commitment was officially declared at the “Scents of Wealth” event organised by the three entities in Lagos. The collaboration is expected to support entrepreneurs in navigating the complexities of wealth management and global mobility.

The event, hosted on December 7, 2023 at the ProvidusBank Corporate Office Rooftop overlooking Lagos’ Victoria Island, brought together High Net Worth Individuals and key figures in the investment migration industry.

Against the backdrop of the scenic location and with fragrances curated by Seinde Signature permeating the air, attendees engaged in discussions about finance, generational wealth, and global mobility.

RIF Trust says it recognises the increasing interest among investors in acquiring a second passport as a means to diversify and preserve wealth for future generations. Expert speakers at the event elaborated on the financial and lifestyle advantages associated with dual citizenship.

Zuberu Kadiri, RIF Trust’s Nigeria country manager, expressed enthusiasm about collaborating, stating, “Partnering with ProvidusBank and Seinde Signature is a thrilling collaboration. This reflects our commitment to offering holistic citizenship solutions, empowering entrepreneurs to enhance their lifestyles and secure their financial futures.”

Anita Ekenimoh, lead of premium and lifestyle card business at ProvidusBank, emphasised the bank’s dedication to providing comprehensive solutions beyond traditional banking services.

The collaboration sought to unite HNWIs and industry leaders, fostering discussions on second citizenship and its impact on wealth management.

Oreoluwa Olusola, business development manager at Seinde Signature, praised the collective expertise of the hosts, stating, “Scents of Wealth is a testament to our shared commitment to excellence and innovation.”

The event served as a unique convergence point for luxury, finance, and global mobility, offering attendees insights into the intersection of generational wealth and global citizenship.