Renmoney ramps up support for Nigerian business community

After a decade of building a consumer finance business, impacting individuals and small businesses, Renmoney Microfinance Bank has marked its 10th anniversary, with excitement for the next phase of growth.

The firm recently engaged partners, investors, regulators and business leaders to share its experience and outlook for investing in Africa in a discussion forum themed: ‘Going Long on Africa’, held in Lagos

Speaking at the event, Stephen Jennings, founder & chairman of Renmoney reiterated the company’s long-term focus on Africa and Nigeria.

According to him, “fundamentally, we are emerging market pioneers and we bring a level of ambition, commitment, and resilience, particularly in challenging markets, that, in my opinion, is unique. This is one of the reasons we are excited about the next phase of market development in Nigeria”.

Apekhade Idogho, executive director at Renmoney, moderated a panel discussion with Jennings, Charlie Robertson – one of the foremost emerging markets economists and Gbenga Oyebode, founder, Aluko & Oyebode, seasoned investor and board member across different industries.

On the panel, Jennings discussed the company’s unwavering approach to corporate governance and how this was critical to Renmoney’s business operations today.

Idogho thanked the staff, investors, regulators, depositors and partners for their support over the years and expressed commitment to innovation and sustainable growth in the future.

Renmoney is a digital bank operating on a microfinance banking license in Nigeria. The company provides loans, savings, deposit and payment solutions to Nigerians.