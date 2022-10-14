Relief for travelers as Kalabash floats debut pay solution in aviation

Kalabash Technology Solutions Limited has signed a multi-year agreement with Air Peace, to provide its innovative payment solution, Pay Small Small (PSS), to all the airline’s passengers.

Pay Small Small™ is a flexible payment plan that allows passengers to access great travel deals and lock down the best prices by paying as little as 25percent of the total cost as a down payment and splitting the balance into convenient installments from 24hrs to 6 months, completing payment before travel.

Air Peace, which operates scheduled and charter flights, services 20 domestic routes, 7 regional routes and 3 international destinations- Johannesburg, Dubai and Guangzhou-China, boasting of an increasingly modern fleet of over 30 aircraft. The collaboration enables all passengers on Air Peace flights (both local and international) to Pay Small Small™ (PSS) for their flight

“We have a payment solution with the potential to revolutionize the travel sector across Africa, our mission is to change the way people pay for travel. Pay Small Small is a payment solution that brings convenience and flexibility to travellers while optimizing revenue for Airlines. We are super excited about the partnership with Air Peace” said Ladi Ojuri, CEO of Kalabash.

“We are very pleased to partner with Kalabash on this innovative payment solution, and we look forward to a long-standing mutually beneficial relationship. As an airline, we are constantly exploring opportunities and partnerships that prioritise the convenience of our customers and position us more strategically to continue to serve them better”, said Oluwatoyin Olajide, Chief Operating Officer, Air Peace.