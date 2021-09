Nigeria’s real estate fund, one of the six mutual fund collective investment vehicles regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), has beat its industry peers to post the highest jump in asset growth year-to-date. The asset managed by the property funds soared 20.18 percent to N50.86 billion as of August 20 from N42.32 billion…

