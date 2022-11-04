Real estate firm launches 10% discount for subscribers in Ondo

JOMAV Homes and Properties Nigeria Limited, a private real Estate based in Akure, the Ondo state capital has unveiled its ‘Orange Yakata’ Promo to reward all its potential subscribers as part of activities to celebrate this year’s festive season.

The firm disclosed during a press conference in Akure on Friday that it was committed to offering a whooping 10 per cent discount on all its estates in Akure and Ado-Ekiti, to all its subscribers this season.

The Deputy General Manager of the company, Elizabeth Adeoye said, “JOMAV Homes and Properties Nigeria Limited, a private limited liability company, founded in 2019 in the city of Akure poised with the objective to put a lasting solution to a fundamental problem known to man right from time which is affordable shelter.

“Our vision is to be a real estate of choice in creativity, harmony and passion for highly esteemed client who value relationship and community impact over transaction. While our mission is to serve as a channel for the provision of excellence home with a singular missing to provide affordable shelter for Africans and beyond.

“The sporadic growth and development emanating from our estates is born out of the passion to develop ourselves, our states and our nation as a whole. Hence our acquisition of estates in Ondo state, ‘Sunshine Park and Gardens with many more to come in the nearest future.

“Seeing as we are in the ember months and the festive season is upon us, this is the season of love, laughter, rejoicing, celebration and season of giving unconditionally and uncompromisingly.

“This principle is what we intend to follow keenly and in this might, we as a corporate body have decided to give back to the society.

“This year’s Orange Yakata, we are offering a whooping 10 per cent discount on all our estates in Akure and Ado-Ekiti to all our subscribers this season.”

According to Adeoye, the estate is designed to provide comfort, work-life balance and adequate security for residents and intend subscribers adding that the estate has no problem with the so called ‘Omo-Onile’ in the state.