What every first homeowner should know before getting a home

Many people in a nation like Nigeria would be excited at the thought of owning a home, however, there are still many things to understand first. Purchasing your first house is a significant financial and psychological commitment. When you don’t know much about the industry, investing in Nigerian real estate might be a little overwhelming.

The process can be stressful because it’s one of the biggest purchases you’ll ever make, but it’s also meant to be thrilling and enjoyable, which it sometimes is. Even though it’s reasonable to be nervous as a “first-time buyer,” I mean, doing something for the first time can be stressful, here are some things you should know if you’re on the verge of making such a life-changing decision:

When buying a home in Nigeria, a variety of legal requirements and processes must be fulfilled. The first step in buying a house in Nigeria is to consult a lawyer who can confirm the legality of the property you want to buy. Only a lawyer is statutorily qualified under Nigerian law to draft legal papers for the transfer of an interest in any property for a fee, and only a lawyer can ensure that a person does not run into legal problems with their property title after acquisition.

It is also imperative you read any contract before you sign it when you buy a house. A house is probably the largest purchase you will ever make in your life, so make sure you understand the terms of your contract. If you don’t understand any of the terms, ask a professional either your realtor or agent.

The next step would be to carefully consider what kind of real estate company you want to purchase your home from. Buying a property needs vision and commitment. As individuals, we are often lost in the process and end up making bad decisions for ourselves. Choosing a real estate company may seem overwhelming but it will save you a lot of hassle. But the real question here is “how do you choose a real estate company to buy from?”.

Read also: How real estate remains the hedge against inflation

Be sure they have a track record of integrity, consistency and professionalism in terms of value delivery. You do not have to be running from pillar to post in completing the required paperwork, legalities, and the entire home-buying process. A good development company will offer you a one-stop solution for these. They would provide proper guidance on the homes that fit your specific criteria in terms of:

1. Location of the house

2. A flexible payment plan

3. Quality Infrastructure

4. Easy access to basic amenities and so on

The best real estate company will provide you with Quality Finishing, Facility Management where necessary and After-sales maintenance that will give your home a higher face value in the property market if you eventually consider selling it. When you choose a real estate company, you’ll want to keep these facts in mind.

Property inspection is also an important part of the home-buying process that should not be missed. A home inspection is a thorough assessment of the structure and mechanical systems of the house so you can make an informed decision before buying the property. If done right, it is one of the smartest ways of buying the right property. Do not underestimate the benefits of a home inspection. Going for inspection gives you a great avenue to see and know every little detail about the property you intend to buy.

For the best success in buying a home, you must endeavour to inspect the house thoroughly before you purchase it to save yourself from stress later on. You must ensure that the house is in a good state.

Finally, whether you are considering buying your first house or making your first real estate investment, you should think about how much you can afford and keep in mind both the up-front and ongoing costs of ownership, such as maintenance and utilities fees. It’s crucial to adhere to a budget when purchasing a property for the first time. Purchase within your comfort range and never go above your budgeted purchase price when making an offer.

These are a few guides that would help you start on this all-important journey of buying your first home.