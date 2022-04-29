Rand Merchant Bank quotes Series 1, 2 Commercial Papers on FMDQ Exchange

The Board Listings and Markets Committee of FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited on Friday approved the quotation of the Rand Merchant Bank Nigeria Limited N4.50billion Series 1 and N10.50 billion Series 2 Commercial Papers (CPs) under its N80billion CP Issuance Programme on the Exchange platform.

While consistently seeking ways to empower its stakeholders by proffering solutions that drive originality, addressing pressing needs, and ultimately delivering value, FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited (FMDQ Exchange) provides access to capital for corporates and government entities through its efficient and proficient Securities Admission Service.

Rand Merchant Bank Nigeria Limited (Rand Merchant Bank) is an authorised financial services provider and a subsidiary of FirstRand Group Plc. Rand Merchant Bank offers a comprehensive suite of investment banking products and services; advisory, finance and trading solutions; as well as investment opportunities and fund management to its diverse stakeholders.

These CPs, which are co-sponsored by Standard Chartered Capital & Advisory Nigeria Limited – lead sponsor; Rand Merchant Bank Nigeria Limited, Stanbic IBTC Capital Limited, FCMB Capital Markets Limited and FSDH Capital Limited – all Registration Member (Quotations) of the Exchange, shall be availed all the benefits of FMDQ Exchange’s prestigious listing and quotation service, including global visibility through the FMDQ Exchange website and systems, governance, credible price formation and continuous information disclosure to protect investor interest, amongst others.

As part of the Exchange’s commitment to continuously leverage technology to foster innovation, transparency, and time-to-market efficiency in its Securities Admission Service, the Exchange, in October 2021, launched its Securities Admission Portal to automate all stages of FMDQ Exchange’s Securities Admission Service from the application filing to the review and approval stages. FMDQ Exchange will continue to provide a dynamic and innovative platform for capital formation, offering institutions the support required to impact their sectors.

FMDQ Group is Africa’s first vertically integrated financial market infrastructure (FMI) group, strategically positioned to provide registration, listing, quotation and noting services; integrated trading, clearing & central counterparty, settlement, and risk management for financial market transactions; depository of securities, as well as data and information services, across the debt capital, foreign exchange, derivatives and equity markets, through its wholly owned subsidiaries – FMDQ Exchange, FMDQ Clear Limited, FMDQ Depository Limited and FMDQ Private Markets Limited. As a sustainability-focused FMI group, FMDQ Group, through FMDQ Exchange, operates Africa’s premier Green Exchange – FMDQ Green Exchange – positioned to lead the transition towards a sustainable future.