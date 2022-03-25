‘Raising awareness on SF6-free switchgear will lead to a greater demand’

Charles Iyo, the Regional Manager of Eaton, West Africa. In this interview with DIPO OLADEHINDE, discussed how Eaton advocates for environmentally friendly electrical power distribution systems, especially SF6-free medium voltage switchgear.

Excerpts:

Eaton is a power management company, can you shed more light on how your solutions improve the quality of life for users?

Our users depend on technology, transportation, energy, and infrastructure to live and work daily. We are committed to improving people’s lives and the environment with power management technologies that are more reliable, efficient, safe and sustainable. Despite the rapid growth in electrification, an energy transition driven by climate change and explosive growth in connectivity, Eaton solves the world’s toughest electrical and mechanical power management challenges.

How are you minimising the environmental footprint of your products?

The environmental footprint of our solutions is a key consideration in our approach to product stewardship. An ambitious goal we have set for 2030 is to reduce the carbon emissions from all our operations by half. We have also committed to a $3 billion R&D investment into more sustainable and energy efficient solutions. Our engineers actively embrace guidance from our Positive Impact Framework to design sustainable solutions that deliver greater benefits for customers and the environment.

Why does Eaton advocate for environmentally friendly electrical power distribution systems especially SF6-free medium voltage switchgear?

According to the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, sulfur hexafluoride (SF6) tops the list of the most harmful Greenhouse Gases (GHG) as it is 23,500 times more potent than CO2 and stays in the atmosphere for 3,200 years.

There are three principal designs for SF6 insulated switchgear. We are fully dedicated to helping our customers lower their costs and their carbon footprint.

Both the controlled pressure systems and closed pressure systems release SF6 gas either during maintenance leakages and when it is being dismantled at the end of its service life. On the other hand, although the hermetically sealed system limits leakage of the SF6 emissions, it does not guarantee zero emissions and leaks possible in the long term over the service life of the installation (> 30 years).

Due to these long standing effects, the continuous use of SF6 gas for switchgear in the distribution network is both undesirable and unnecessary as there are better alternatives available for switching applications. Moreover, switchgear has a long life-cycle of up to half a century. It will be years before the impact of a ban on SF6 is realized, as each switchgear installed in a grid means further emissions for decades to come. Installing new SF6 switchgear must therefore be avoided.

How does the proliferation of green energy sources contribute to the SF6 greenhouse effect?

The growth of the renewable energy sector has witnessed an increase in smaller wind and solar plants; most of them utilising switchgear, most of which use SF6-filled switchgear instead of safer and environmentally friendly alternatives like the vacuum and SIS technology. In situations like this, as renewable power generation grows, emissions of SF₆ to the atmosphere also grows.

What are the environmentally sustainable alternatives to the SF6 insulated switchgear?

Eaton is one of the leading industry’s original manufacturers of green, SF₆-free switchgear that has been on the market for decades. Switching in vacuum combined with solid insulation is a safe and environmentally friendly solution that has been used across Europe for many years.SF6-free technologies that are cost-effective, technically feasible, energy-efficient and reliable exist for the electrical sector.

Read also: NERC reviews tariff rates bi-annually as FG removes electricity subsidies

Eaton SF6-free switchgear is available in over 60 countries. In 2020, we shipped the one-millionth SF6-free medium voltage switchgear panel. However, market adoption of these solutions is not as fast as could be expected.

Why do you think the speed of adoption for the SF6-free switchgear is not as fast as expected?

Despite the call to minimise the use of SF6 in certain markets, lack of regulations often leaves best practices to the discretion of companies. In Europe for example, as part of its Kyoto Protocol commitments, the EU adopted the F-gas Regulation to control emissions from climate-harmful fluorinated greenhouse gases (GHG).

In 2015, the F-gas Regulation banned the use of SF6 where less harmful alternatives are available. However, the regulation permits the use of SF6 for insulation purposes in electrical switchgear. It was argued at the time that alternative technologies were not available in the market. The legislators agreed to reassess this exception in 2020 with a view to fully ban the SF6 gas subject to availability of sustainable alternatives in the market. The global gas insulated switchgear market for medium voltage is forecast to grow over 8% per annum through 2022. Change though necessary does not come easy. Until legal frameworks ban and penalise the use of SF6 gas in the electrical sector, its use will not decline despite notable dangers.

In Nigeria, what are the likely challenges encountered in the adoption of SF6 free technology?

Nigeria’s electrical sector is a growing one. While we have made significant improvements, there is still a long way to go. Regulatory bodies such as the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Nigeria Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA) and the Standard of Organization of Nigeria (SON) as well other government agencies need to elevate industry regulations and policies to implement the use of SF6 free technology. The major challenge towards adoption both in international and global markets remains the same – regulation.

The ongoing decentralisation of energy generation will lead to increased needs for switching equipment in the electricity grid with corresponding increases in SF6 gas emissions if its use in medium-voltage switchgear is not banned soon. The time to act is now.

What should industry stakeholders do to address the current market reality in Nigeria?

If I were to answer this in one word, I’ll say awareness. Raising awareness on the current SF6-free switchgear, as well as alternatives, will lead to a greater demand for it and ultimately companies and organisations will specify and request it exclusively. We are the custodians of our planet, when we work together, we can make better and meaningful decisions to combat climate change. No one can do it alone.