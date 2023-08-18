Rainoil Group names Omuojine, Nwaulune, Buba directors of subsidiaries

Rainoil Ltd. has promoted three members of staff to head its subsidiaries, to deliver value in the areas of gas supply, logistics, and availability of petroleum products.

Gabriel Ogbechie, the company’s group managing director said this on Tuesday at an event to celebrate the trio who were given different portfolios.

According to findings by BusinessDay, the new managing directors are Emmanuel Omuojine, managing director of Rainoil Gas; Jude Nwaulune, managing director of Rainoil Logistics and Aliyu Buba, managing director of Fynefield Petroleum.

Ogbechie affirmed that the appointees have consistently demonstrated competence and dedication over the years, making them exceptionally qualified to lead the subsidiaries to new heights.

He expressed confidence that with these capable individuals heading the subsidiary companies, the Rainoil Group is now optimally positioned to deliver superior value in the domains of gas, logistics, and petroleum products.

Omuojine, now leading as the managing director of Rainoil Gas, joined Rainoil in August 2014 as the Group Head of Strategy.

In this role, he directed corporate strategic initiatives, business processes, controls, and oversaw capital projects. Progressing to the position of Executive Director in January 2022, Emmanuel has played an instrumental role in propelling the Rainoil Group into a prominent downstream energy firm in Nigeria.

With certifications as a Project Management Professional (Project Management Institute) and a Six Sigma Green Belt holder, along with his Chartered Accountant qualification and a B.Sc. in Estate Management from the University of Lagos, Nigeria, he brings a well-rounded background to his leadership role.

Jude Nwaulune, appointed as the Managing Director of Rainoil Logistics, boasts more than 16 years of experience encompassing Sales, Marketing, Business Development, logistics, and Operations Management.

Over the last nine years, he has been actively involved in Retail expansion, Liquefied Petroleum Gas penetration, and petroleum bulk storage management within the Rainoil Group. Holding a first degree in Business Administration from Ambrose Alli University Ekpoma with Second-Class Upper Division honors, he furthered his education with a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism (Distinction in Public Relations and Advertising) from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, a Master of Science (MSc) in Marketing Communications, and a PhD in Strategic Marketing Management, both from Babcock University Illishan.

Aliyu Mohammed Buba, now at the helm of Fynefield Petroleum as the Managing Director, brings over two decades of experience within the energy sector’s core business operations.

His extensive expertise and leadership have been pivotal to the success of Fynefield Petroleum. Joining Rainoil Limited on October 17, 2022, as the Group General Manager, his exceptional dedication, strategic foresight, and exemplary performance swiftly propelled him to the role of Managing Director at Fynefield Petroleum.