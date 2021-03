The group managing director of Rainoil Limited Gabriel Ogbechie has complained about the federal government’s addiction to keeping Nigerians hooked on cheap petrol, a development that is leading to the detriment of other major infrastructural projects in the country. Speaking at the National Association of Energy Correspondents ( NAEC) webinar conference, titled ‘Deregulation and Sustainable…

