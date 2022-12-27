Radisson Hotel Group opens first Zambian resort

Radisson Hotel Group has announced the opening of Radisson Blu Mosi-oa-Tunya Livingstone Resort, Zambia.

Nestled on the banks of the Zambezi River, the resort is the Group’s first safari resort in Africa and first in Zambia.

According to a statement on Friday by the owners, the opening of the resort is a key step towards its goal of reaching 150 hotels in operation and under development in Africa by 2025.

Radisson Blu Mosi-oa-Tunya Livingstone Resort is ideally located near the Mosi-oa-Tunya National Park, 2km south of the historic city of Livingstone, and 4km northwest of the famous Victoria Falls, one of the seven natural wonders of the world and a celebrated UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The resort has been constructed and will operate with the greatest respect to one of the world’s largest waterfalls and habitat for several unique species of plants and animals.

The building has obtained a prestigious EDGE green building certification because of the hotel’s 20 per cent increase in energy efficiency, water reduction and use of sustainable building materials, compared to other similar properties in the region.

The resort has signed the UNESCO Sustainable Tourism Pledge, aligned with Radisson Hotel Group’s award winning and globally recognised Responsible Business programme.

Radisson Blu Mosi-oa-Tunya, Livingstone Resort, Zambia features 200 rooms, luxurious suites and villas, many with unparalleled views of the Zambezi River.

Guests can enjoy the resort’s bespoke all-day dining restaurant and sip their favourite drink at the resort’s Shungu Bar and Lounge, the Viewing Deck or the Pool Bar overlooking the Zambezi River.

The resort offers a fitness centre, spa and swimming pools for those looking to stay active or cool off with a relaxing dip.

The outdoor boma and firepit allow guests to make the most of the African evenings and gorgeous sunsets.

The hotel is an ideal setting for events and meetings, with its ballroom of over 500sqm, boardrooms, and meeting rooms, perfect for leisure and business use.

Radisson Blu Mosi-oa-Tunya Livingstone Resort offers visitors the opportunity to immerse themselves in a unique River Cruise and off-the-river adventure excursions, from Victoria Falls bridge activities to helicopter rides, water rafting, canoeing, game drives, and many more.

Shaun Wheeler, General Manager of Radisson Blu Mosi-oa-Tunya Livingstone Resort, Zambia, comments: “I am thrilled to lead the team as we open this magnificent property which allows us to offer visitors memorable moments and exciting experiences such as discovering one of the Seven Wonders of the world (The Victoria Falls), which is a short distance from the hotel.”