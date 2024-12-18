Rack Centre names Harold Bedu-Mensah as Chief Financial Officer

Rack Centre, a leading West African data centre provider, has appointed Harold Bedu-Mensah as its new Chief Financial Officer effective December 16, 2024. The appointment comes as the company seeks to strengthen its market position in the region’s growing digital infrastructure sector.

Bedu-Mensah brings 24 years of experience across telecommunications, pharmaceutical manufacturing, and healthcare industries to the role. He most recently served as Head of FP&A and Strategy at Vodafone Ghana, where he oversaw financial control, digital finance initiatives, and operational efficiency improvements.

“We are delighted to welcome Harold to the Rack Centre team,” said CEO Lars Johannisson. “His extensive experience and strategic mindset will be invaluable as we continue to grow and innovate.”

Prior to his role at Vodafone, Bedu-Mensah spent 12 years at Millicom (Tigo), working his way up to Corporate Finance Manager. During his tenure there, he held international positions across Luxembourg, the United States, London, and Ghana.

The new CFO holds a Master of Science in Finance from Florida International University and an International Certificate in Corporate Finance from Columbia Business School. He completed his undergraduate studies in Business Administration at Valley View University in Accra, Ghana.

“I am honoured to join Rack Centre at such an exciting time in its journey,” said Bedu-Mensah. “The company’s reputation for innovation, reliability, and sustainability is unparalleled in the West Africa region.”

