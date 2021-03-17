BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

Rack Centre adds ISO 9001:2015 to its list of data centre security, quality certifications

Rack Centre
The ISO 9001:2015 QMS certification is developed and published by the International organisation for Standardisation

Rack Centre, West Africa’s leading Tier III constructed facility certified carrier neutral data centre, has achieved the ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System, QMS certification ensuring its commitment to the highest levels of governance and quality management in its delivery of quality data centre colocation services. Following an extensive internal and external audit of its systems…

Don’t miss another story

Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today.

For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.
Options starting from N1000 Monthly
Subscribe Now
Already a subsriber?
Whatsapp mobile

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.