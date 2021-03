Michael Irene, Managing Partner of Mirene Global Consults in this interview with BusinessDay’s Frank Eleanya, speaks about data protection and administration in Nigeria. He also speaks on the impact of the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation on businesses and individuals. Tell us about your company? Our company provides a complete range of data protection, privacy services,…

