PZ Cussons gives to host community with cleanup drive

PZ Cussons, makers and distributors of quality consumer products and home appliances has organised a 1-day clean up of its host community in Ilupeju, Lagos state.

The firm stated that this is in line with its commitment to sustainable initiatives, investing in the well-being of people, families, and the community.

“For over 120 years, PZ has existed in Nigeria and we stand for the social, economic, and human elements of the environment. We conduct our business sustainably to meet the needs of the current generation while ensuring that we’re leaving a better planet and society for those who are to come,” Oghale Elueni, managing director of Africa, PZ Cussons, said during the ceremony at PZ Headquarters in Lagos.

The cleaning initiative was powered by PZ Cusson’s flagship brand, Morning Fresh. The cleaning was organised to foster a cleaner environment by reducing plastic pollution and encouraging recycling across Africa.

“Morning Fresh has been in Nigeria for over 30 years and is committed to caring for those who care, as such, we have extended this narrative to the environment. We get so much from nature so we need to take care of the environment as well,” said Abimbola Odimayo-Olabode, category head of homecare, PZ Cussons.

Participants of the cleanup exercise included the PZ leadership team, joined by Oluwabukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, a brand influencer, as well as other members of staff, including locals and residents of the community.

The cleaning exercise saw the team pick up as many non-biodegradable wastes as possible, such as plastic bags and bottles, tetra packs, and so on.

The sustainability activity included participants’ rewards for the number of plastic waste gathered during the cleaning exercise.

Kemi Longe, head of marketing at PZ Cussons said the reward was designed to encourage the residents to put more effort into cleaning the environment. “Through this initiative, we are confident that not only the Ilupeju community but Nigeria as a whole will be positively influenced and encouraged to care for the environment one plastic at a time.”

PZ Cussons Nigeria is a Nigerian manufacturer and distributor of household consumer products such as Premier Cool, Morning Fresh, Joy, Kings Oil, Cussons Baby, and Haier Thermocool.