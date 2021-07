PwC Nigeria has announced the admission of two new partners effective July 1, 2021. They are Uloma Ojinmah and Bimbola Banjo, from the firm’s assurance and advisory services respectively. According to the company, 26 professionals are joining the partnership in PwC Africa. Of these partners, 46 percent are female, once again demonstrating the company’s commitment…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login