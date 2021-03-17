Proxynet, Logitech partner to deliver ICT solutions across West Africa
Proxynet, a Nigerian based enterprise networking, systems integration, security and disaster recovery solutions provider has announced a distribution partnership with Logitech International towards the delivery of high-quality information communication technology (ICT) solutions across West Africa. As organisations around the world metamorphose to accommodate modern realities on the back of COVID-19, availability and accessibility to durable…
Comments are closed.