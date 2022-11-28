Private sector adoption of clean energy key to climate targets – PPC

As Nigeria begins to take action toward energy transition, PPC Limited has said that the widespread adoption of renewable energy technology by the private sector will accelerate the diversification of Nigeria’s energy and power supply sources.

Kelechi Onuigbo, Head of Power Division, PPC, in a statement, said the transition from fossil fuel to renewable sources will bring immense benefits to Nigerians as it would provide more secure and affordable energy supplies.

Nigeria Energy Transition Plan seeks to tackle the dual crises of energy poverty and climate change while delivering universal energy access in fulfilment of the Sustainable Development Goal seven by 2030 and the ambitious net-zero target by 2060.

The Nigerian government has also expressed its commitment to sustainability and is hoping to provide 30 Gigawatts (GW) of electricity by the year 2030 with renewable energy contributing at least 30 percent to the energy mix.

While the government is seeking the required funding, amounting to about $400 billion to implement the energy transition plan, Onuigbo said the private sector also has a critical role to play in identifying climate risks, de-carbonising their operations and increasing the share of renewable system in their energy mix.

According to him, one of the low-hanging fruits for a just energy transition by the private sector is the solar PV alternative power supply solutions, which is a safe, reliable, affordable and easily accessible source of clean energy electricity.

“Climate change has crept on us and its impacts are absolutely damaging to Nigeria as seen in the recent flooding in some parts of the country that has killed hundreds, destroyed properties and displaced thousands thereby rendering them homeless,” said Onuigbo.

“Collective action is integral to solving the continent’s compelling climate issues, and the private sector can play its role by committing to building renewable and power backup energy systems that ensure energy efficiency.”

He said that a hybrid power supply through a combination of grid and renewable energy solutions would provide an uninterrupted power supply that is much desired for smooth business operations, adding that other benefits include lower atmospheric contamination and savings in maintenance costs.

Formerly Philips Projects Centre, PPC is a wholly Nigerian-owned multi-competency engineering and infrastructure development company. Its core activities are primarily geared towards providing specialized integrated turn-key solutions for projects in ICT, Energy, Power, Healthcare, Building Engineering, and other utility sectors.