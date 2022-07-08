Prestige Assurance releases list of company’s unclaimed dividends

Prestige Assurance Plc has informed its esteemed shareholders that the company’s unclaimed dividends list has been published and is available on the company’s website.

The publication of the unclaimed dividends list on the website of Prestige Assurance Plc, according to the insurance company is “in lieu of publishing it in the newspapers due to the high number of names involved.”

“The publication is in addition to the circulation of the list to affected shareholders alongside our 2021 annual report and accounts. We advise all affected shareholders to please contact our Registrar, First Registrars & Investors Services Limited,” Prestige Assurance Plc said in a statement at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

“We remain committed to working with all relevant stakeholders to reduce the incidence of unclaimed dividends in Nigeria. In that regard, shareholders are kindly requested to update their records and advise First Registrars & Investors Services Limited of their updated information including their bank account details for the payment of their dividends.

“We urge the shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend form to contact the Registrars and do so,” the company said in a statement at the NGX.