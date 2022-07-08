Fidson declares 50kobo final dividend, bonus of 1 for 10

Fidson Healthcare Plc has declared a final dividend of 50 kobo per ordinary share, which is payable to shareholders whose names appear in the register of members as at the close of business on July 8, 2022.

The healthcare company has also proposed bonus of one (1) share for ten (10) to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of members as at the close of business on July 8, 2022.

Read also: Julius Berger pays N2.50k dividend, highest in 5 years

The register of shareholders will be closed from July 11, 2022 to July 15, 2022 both days inclusive. Qualification date is July 8, 2022, while payment date for the dividend is on July 29, 2022.

Dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names appear on the register of members as at July 8, 2022, and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their bank accounts.