PressOne Africa raises $600,000 to support entrepreneurs

PressOne Africa, a start-up with a product that allows entrepreneurs to monitor all business calls on the go, has announced the closing of its $600,000 pre-seed round.

A statement by the firm said the round was led by Ventures Platform along with participation from Voltron Capital and a set of stellar angels.

Founded by Mayowa Okegbenle and Opeyemi Shokunbi, PressOne delivers first-rate reporting and call monitoring to enable entrepreneurs to get the maximum value from every customer call.

According to the statement, with PressOne app, business owners can monitor all customer phone conversations made by staff or team members from anywhere, just like big companies do.

According to her, customer-centric businesses thrive more because they listen. She added that this would be useful to entrepreneurs whose businesses typically received many customers’ calls as they would now have better insight into what goes on between the customers and their personnel or staff, empowering them to take corrective action to grow sales and prevent customer churn.

TheFounding Partner of Ventures Platform, Kola Aina, said, “We are excited to be backing PressOne. We believe that the most compelling technology solutions on the continent will empower small and medium businesses with tools and services that enable them to reduce churn, increase their user base and revenue.

“When we first met Mayowa Okegbenle and Ope Shokunbi, PressOne’s co-founders, we were immediately struck by their technical expertise and their singular mission to enable businesses to listen to their customers.”

The CTO of PressOne, Opeyemi Shokunbi said, “We built our platform to democratise the complex technology of owning a business phone number that allows entrepreneurs to manage all customer interactions on a single platform, share one business number with team members, receive multiple calls at the same time and with the same number from multiple devices anywhere”.

The statement also said that PressOne gives entrepreneurs more control and insight into their customer engagement, such that they are able to increase their customer satisfaction and retention rate.

It added that PressOne had launched its beta in June 2022, with hundreds of entrepreneurs participating in the beta programme to improve the solution. Interested subscribers were advised to visit www.pressone.africa to get started. Subscriptions start from N1,499 per month.