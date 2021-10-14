Platform Capital partners Yahshud to reduce housing deficit in Nigeria

Platform Capital, an Investment and Advisory firm has partnered with Yahshud Property Limited, an emerging company that provides a platform for real estate investments with limited capital, to reduce the housing deficit in Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

Nigeria’s housing deficit reportedly falls between 17 and 22 million units as it dwells on the country’s high population growth, urbanization, rising costs and poor planning, both companies seek to reduce this through the strategic provision of affordable and accessible housing.

Abdul-Jabbar Oyekan, Co-founder & Managing Director, Yahshud Property Limited, excited about the new partnership said Nigeria’s real estate sector needs to be reformed in order to make housing affordable and accessible to all Nigerians.

The Platform Capital Investment represents a new direction for Yahshud and the entire real estate investment sector in Africa. Our strategy combined with our ethical business model, and highly qualified and dedicated employees provide a solid base for resilience, profitable growth, and social impact,” he said.

He added that the company’s objectives connect on different levels which will ensure that operations move with utmost degree of fairness, transparency, and efficiency toward participants in the financial ecosystem.

“We are excited about the future and working with Platform Capital in the next phase of our journey, Yahshud will make the first steps to ensure that affordable housing can be easily accessible to all Nigerians, this synergy and support will allow us to not only survive the current market but to stay active and position ourselves to implement our solution across Africa,” he said.

He added that Yahshud’s crowdfunding solution is focused on providing transparency and efficiency to the real estate investment process and directly connects reputable real estate developers to retail investors through sharia-compliant and risk-sharing finance.

“Low minimum investment amounts and a broad range of investment options also means investors have an opportunity to assemble a diverse portfolio of property investments based on the ethical values of Islamic finance,” he added,

Investment from Platform Capital will further enhance the company’s management team, as it welcomes onboard new partners to improve its technology, and support the company’s future expansion across Africa.

As part of Platform’s investment, Akintoye Akindele, Chairman, Platform Capital will join the board as Chairman; and Bowofade Elegbede, Vice President, Technology Investment Group at Platform Capital will also join the board.