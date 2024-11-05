Petralon Energy appoints Philip Clarke as technical director

Petralon Energy has named Philip Clarke as its new technical director, bringing his over 35 years of experience in the upstream oil and gas industry to the independent African energy firm.

The company announced the appointment in a statement released on Tuesday.

Clarke, who previously held leadership roles at BP and Petrobras Oil & Gas B.V., will oversee technical operations, advancing Petralon’s objectives of value creation and operational excellence across Africa’s energy sector.

Clarke’s extensive career includes two decades at BP, where he contributed to large-scale development and exploration projects worldwide.

He has also led consulting firms Novas Consulting Ltd and Santa Clara Energy Ltd, advising upstream clients on technical and strategic matters. A Chartered Geologist and Fellow of the Geological Society, Clarke is recognized for his expertise in geology and strategic business development.

From 2015 to 2020, Clarke served as Head of M&A and New Ventures at Petrobras Oil & Gas B.V., where he managed the divestment of a 50 percent stake in the company and led non-operated interests in three deepwater fields in Nigeria.

He also worked with Prime Oil and Gas in Rotterdam, focusing on new ventures in the Nigerian market.

Petralon Energy’s founder and CEO, Ahonsi Unuigbe, welcomed Clarke’s appointment, noting that Clarke’s experience aligns with Petralon’s ambitious growth goals.

“His appointment aligns perfectly with our corporate goals and vision for 2030, including a target to increase our production by 600 percent from our current 2,700 barrels per day (bpd). Phil has already added significant value as an advisor over the past year, and we are confident his full-time role will greatly accelerate our progress toward these targets,” Unuigbe said.

Clarke shared his enthusiasm for the role, stating, “I am delighted to join Ahonsi and the team in driving Petralon’s growth. Petralon has a clear and robust long-term strategy, and I’m focused on ensuring high-quality technical delivery across our projects and exploring new ventures in line with our growth ambitions.”

This appointment highlights Petralon’s commitment to expanding its leadership with industry experts who can strengthen its operational capabilities and support its strategic vision for the future.

Petralon Energy is an independent oil and gas company focused on upstream activities, including exploration, development, and production in Africa. The company is committed to delivering sustainable energy solutions while maximising value for stakeholders.

