The Board of Directors’ of FCMB Group Plc has announced the retirement of Peter Obaseki, the Chief Operating Officer of the financial institution, with effect from March 1, 2021. He was also an Executive Director of the Group. His retirement was approved at a meeting of the Board of the Group on February 26, 2021….

