Pertinence Group to host 3rd wealth creation summit for Nigerians

Pertinence Group, a real estate firm, headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria is set to host the third edition of its annual wealth summit which provides an avenue for attendees to get inspired and maximize great opportunities geared towards wealth creation and management.

The summit which is themed ‘The Real Money of Lagos’ is scheduled to hold on Saturday, 30 July 2022, at The Dome, KICC Mende, Maryland Lagos by 11:00 AM. No fewer than 5,000 participants and six speakers are expected at this year’s edition “Wealth Summit is an avenue where young people come to learn, get inspired, and leave with actionable steps about wealth dynamics, this is the post-COVID era, where a lot of things have changed, so speakers at the year’s summit would be majoring in how to leverage the new world era,” Damilare Oshokoya, Head, Organizing Committee, said

Read also: Real estate firm launches IRE signature housing project

Oshokoya said the summit will kickstart a week-long celebration to mark the 10th year anniversary of the Pertinence Group, adding that participation is free, but registration is compulsory.

Confirmed speakers at the summit include Seun Fakorede, Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Oyo State, Niyi Adesanya Renowned inspirational speaker, Dayo Israel, National Youth Leader, All Progressive Congress Wisdom Ezekiel, and Olorunsheyi Sunday, Co-founders, Pertinence Group.