PEARL Awards set to host 25th edition

The PEARL Awards Nigeria has officially announced that the 25th edition of the widely acknowledged prestigious Awards in the Nigerian Capital Market will take place later in the year.

To this end, the Central Working Committee (CWC) of the 2022 PEARL Awards was inaugurated recently.

This according to the President, PEARL Awards, Tayo Orekoya kick-starts the official process and activities that culminates in the hosting of the Awards on the last Sunday of November each year.

In his remarks, Orekoya said, the 2022 PEARL Awards with the theme: “Sustaining Excellence Through Tenacity (SETT)”, reflects the current realities of the PEARL Awards, our Corporates and Capital Markets, locally and globally.

Inaugurating the CWC, Orekoya stated “On behalf of the Board of Governors and Secretariat of the PEARL Awards Project, I have the singular honour and privilege of welcoming you all to this call to selfless service and we look forward to your dedication and commitment as we set out for the onerous task ahead”.

It would be recalled that the Awards was stepped down in years 2020 and 2021 due to the devastating impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on businesses and events around the globe including Nigeria.

Orekoya therefore reiterated that “PEARL Awards is therefore faced with the herculean task of bringing back the Awards fully to the corporate space of Nigeria after two years of inactivity.”

He noted that, “the yearnings of our stakeholders for the Pearl Awards to return cannot be over-emphasized and therefore we must do everything possible to ensure that this year’s Awards surpasses their expectations.

“Over the years we have built and sustained a legacy through the PEARL Awards and this is attested to by the high reputation and credibility which corporate Nigeria and other stakeholders ascribe to the Awards Project for its impartiality and reliance on verifiable indices to determine the yearly winners.

“The challenge before our Central Working Committee (CWC) being inaugurated today is to ensure that through your ingenious ideas, innovation and commitment, we are to meet and surpass the standards set for a world class event of this nature,” he added.

Same day, PEARL Awards Nigeria made history with the appointment of the first female Chairman of its CWC, Ifeoma Adibe-Chukwuka.

She heads a 15- man Committee of top-flight professionals charged with the resolve to proffer ideas, initiatives and innovations that would make the 2022 edition to be fundamentally different and outstanding beyond the level of the Awards over the past two and half decades.

PEARL Awards rewards outstanding performance of quoted companies in the Nigerian Capital Market based on veritable facts and figures. Awards are based on impartiality, fairness, transparency and unbiasness that continues to endear major stakeholders in the capital market, to the annual Awards.

Orekoya also added that, “It is gratifying to note that in spite of the tight and challenging business environment, some quoted companies have continued to deliver superior performance, quantum leap in bottom lines and good returns returns to shareholders.

“We promise to remain commited to uphold and be sustainably guided by our avowed principle of fairness, transparency and objectivity,” he concluded.