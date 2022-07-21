Parthian Partners marks ten years of successful business in Nigeria

Parthian Partners, an inter-broker firm has celebrated its tenth anniversary, as a pioneer in the inter-dealer brokerage industry. Parthian, the first player in the industry to successfully issue and redeem a N20 billion (NGN) Commercial Paper (CP) on the FMDQ Exchange, operates a financial system in which an intermediary known as an interdealer broker facilitates transactions between wholesale market participants.

The investment firm is Nigeria’s first inter-dealer broker, serving as an intermediary for wholesale market participants and providing liquidity by displaying prices on all on-the-run and off-the-run FGN, state and corporate bonds, Treasury Bills, Promissory Notes, and Eurobonds.

“Today we celebrate all those who have contributed to Parthian’s success and the success of the industry in general,” said Adedotun Sulaiman, chairman of Parthian Group, at the event. “Parthian Partners established itself as an interdealer broker in Nigeria at a time when the concept was foreign to the country, so we had to start from scratch.” It was no easy task to introduce this vision and work with regulators to create a framework for its regulation and operations.”

Oluseye Olusoga, chief executive officer of Parthian Partner said, “The company has significantly helped to close the gap in both the wholesale and retail financial sectors.”

Similarly, in order to increase liquidity, financial integration, transparency, and efficiency in the African OTC and fixed income markets, Olusoga said, “We are pleased to have paved the way for a burgeoning industry.”

However, the the first recognition and awards ceremony for staff members who excelled over the previous year in front of guests was another highlight of the celebration.

Captains of industries, political figures, clients, and friends of the investment firm, including Ibrahim Jalo Waziri, managing Director/CEO of Central Clearing Securities, Yemi Adeola, chairman of the Lenox Group, and Fola Adeola, chairman of the Fate Foundation, all joined in on the epic night of celebrations.