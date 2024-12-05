Parallex Bank promotes savings culture with customer rewards

In a bid to promote a culture of savings among Nigerians, Parallex Bank has launched its save and win promo, rewarding customers in Delta State with cash prizes, airtime, and other exciting gifts.

The first draw of the nationwide campaign took place in Warri, Delta State, attracting hundreds of participants and notable dignitaries, including Benson Onyiyega, Akone of Warri Kingdom, Terry Ezeru, Efechukwu Awunli, and Okoro Fidelis.

Addressing the audience, Akanni Owolabi, branch manager of Parallex Bank’s Warri branch, explained that the promo is designed to encourage Nigerians to cultivate saving habits.

To qualify, customers must deposit a minimum of N10,000 monthly for a chance to participate in the weekly and grand prize draws. The campaign runs nationwide from October 14, 2024, to April 14, 2025.

The Warri draw, which is the first in a series of planned events across Nigeria, recorded 24,328 verified customers, with 154 winners emerging. Lucky David, who won the grand prize of N1 million, expressed disbelief when initially informed of her win, suspecting it might be a scam. “When I got the call that I won N1 million, I doubted it and thought it was a scam. I came here to confirm, only to discover it was true,” she shared with excitement, thanking Parallex Bank for delivering on its promise and encouraging others to participate in the promo.

Chief Akone of Warri Kingdom praised the initiative, highlighting its dual benefits of fostering financial discipline and rewarding customer loyalty. He also commended the fairness and transparency of the draw.

Owolabi emphasised that the save and win promo aligns with Parallex Bank’s mission to instill financial discipline while giving back to its customers. The campaign will feature monthly raffles nationwide, culminating in more grand prize winners of N1 million by April 2025.

