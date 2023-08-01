Parallex Bank MD calls on vice-chancellors to build resilient systems in universities

Olufemi Bakre, the Managing Director of Parallex Bank has emphasised the urgent need for Nigerian universities to adapt and thrive in the face of rapidly changing internal and external factors affecting organizational sustainability.

Under the theme “Organizational Wellness for Enhancing Innovation and Resilience in Nigerian Universities,” Bakre highlighted the multifaceted challenges that academic institutions in Nigeria are currently facing. He stressed that fostering innovation and resilience is now crucial for their survival in today’s fast-paced and ever-evolving world.

Recognizing Nigerian universities as nurturing grounds for future leaders, researchers, and professionals, Bakre urged vice-chancellors to prioritize organizational wellness as a fundamental pillar for progress. This approach entails addressing not only the mental, physical, and emotional well-being of individuals within the universities but also creating an environment that fosters growth and supports personal development.

Bakre described the global landscape as volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous.

However, he firmly believed that embracing organizational wellness would enable the universities to build resilience and drive innovation, ultimately contributing to the advancement of Nigerian society.

“The positive impact of such wellness initiatives would extend beyond the boundaries of campuses, as Nigerian universities play a crucial role in driving economic growth and societal transformation,” Bakare said In a recent workshop organized by the Committee of Vice Chancellors of Nigerian Universities in Lagos.

Highlighting the role of universities in shaping graduates’ skills and mindsets for future challenges, Bakre emphasised that their efforts contribute to building a prosperous and sustainable society.

He urged vice-chancellors to embark on a journey towards organizational wellness, unlocking the true potential of universities and paving the way for a brighter future for Nigeria.

The Executive Leadership Development Programme for the Committee of Vice Chancellors of Nigerian Universities was sponsored by Parallex Bank, along with other supporting sponsors, to further strengthen the focus on organizational wellness and its significance in enhancing university performance.