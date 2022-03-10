Panasonic debuts new Nanoe™X Air Conditioners

Panasonic Marketing Middle East & Africa FZE (PMMAF) and its Nigerian Company, Panasonic Marketing and Services Nigeria Limited (PMSNL) have launched its brand’s new breakthrough nanoe™X air conditioners into the Nigerian market.

According to a statement from the company, the newly launched air conditioners will offer customers 24-hour protection and ensure fresh and clean-living spaces for improved health for a better life.

“We will continue to pursue the potential of nanoe™X Technology to address possible risks associated with air pollution such as new pathogenic micro-organisms. With the launch of our new powered AC in Africa, we reaffirm our commitment to creating healthy societies in fast-growing markets like Africa,” Dipendu Goon, General Manager (Marketing) for Air Conditioner, Panasonic Marketing Middle East & Africa FZE said.

Nanoe™X Technology was certified by Texcell, a global contract research organization, for its inhibitory effect on the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2).

According to the company, Texcell verified 91.4 percent of the inhibitory effect on the novel coronavirus in the space of 6.7m3 in 8 hours. In September 2020, Panasonic verified, in collaboration with Texcell, the inhibitory effect of the nanoe™X Technology with the benefits of hydroxyl radicals on the novel coronavirus in a small test space of 45L using the nanoe™X generator.

Panasonic challenged its customers to test using the air conditioner with nanoe™X in a larger test space. Even with the more challenging test parameters, Texcell has now certified that the Panasonic Air Conditioner with nanoe™X Technology has 91.4 percent inhibitory effect on the novel coronavirus in the actual space of 6.7m3 in eight hours. This testing was carried out in a closed laboratory environment and was not designed to assess its efficacy in uncontrolled living spaces.