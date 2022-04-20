Oxbridge Club gets new executives, plans sustainable scholarship scheme

Members of The Oxford and Cambridge Club of Nigeria (OCCN), recently elected new executives to steer their affairs, even as Lanre Fatimilehin, the new President stressed the need for a sustainable scholarship scheme.

Presenting his report at the 2022 Annual General Meeting held both virtually and live in Lagos recently, Fatimilehin said it is critical to continue building sustainable scholarship funds.

He noted that the Club has continued to receive a lot of requests for financial support from students seeking to pursue degrees at the Universities of Oxford and Cambridge

In response to this, he said the Club entered into a partnership with the Cambridge Commonwealth, European & International Trust to offer jointly-funded scholarships for study at the University of Cambridge.

He, however, solicited financial support from members, adding that small contributions of 5, 000 pounds would go a long way in assisting the students.

“It would be wonderful if we are able to offer two grants of 5,000 pounds to one student going to Oxford and another one going to Cambridge.” He stated.

Read also: Rotary Club of Lagos provides N40m facility to school

He added that ten thousand pounds annually should not be beyond the reach of the membership of the Club.

Specifically, he said that although the COVID-19 affected many of the Club’s activities in 2020, in 2021 the Club was able to execute many of its goals.

According to him, priorities for the new executive are increasing membership numbers and engagement. He also said that growth would come from leveraging platforms such as the annual Freshers’ Event to increase awareness about the Club and track new members.

He further disclosed that on the first Sunday in April, members and their guests would gather at the Lagos Motor Boat Club to view the 2022 edition of the Oxbridge Boat Race.

He acknowledged the support and invaluable contributions of Phillip Asiodu, Bomi Ogedengbe, Fela Akoni, Demola Akinrele (SAN) and Jonathan Millard.

Other newly elected executives include Obiora Agbim, Vice President (Oxford), Adeola Adenubi; Vice President (Cambridge), Oyin Eva Johnson, Honorary Secretary, Ehimhen Okoh-Agunloye, Honorary Treasurer, Onyeka Erobu Membership Secretary and Ebun Awosika, Social Secretary.