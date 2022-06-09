Organisation offers busy mothers vetted nannies

EveryNanny, a recruitment agency in Nigeria, has launched a programme tagged: “Gift A Nanny” to provide vetted professionals to new moms for a period of one to six months.

The agency, which is a one-stop caregiver platform that was created to help families with stress-free parenting, elder care, housekeeping, and office cleaning services, according to a statement has verified and trusted service providers registered to help those who require it.

In the statement issued by the agency in Lagos, Adaobi Ugha, Team Lead with EveryNanny, said potential users should visit the agency’s website to browse the list of professional caregivers. She said visitors to the website may select a nanny and the duration of time they want to have the nanny in employment based on budget, skill requirements, accommodation preferences, and more.

She explained that the housekeeper performs a variety of household services for an individual or a family, including general maintenance, while the live-in nanny lives in the employer’s home permanently and is expected to undertake all nursery duties only. According to her, a live-out nanny is a temporary nanny who does not live in the home but works on agreed-upon days and times.