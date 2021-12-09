EveryNanny raises the bar in-home care services with specially trained caregivers

Having domestic staff in 2021 can no longer be considered a luxury. While nannies have become integral parts of many families, the challenge for many others has been finding trustworthy and competent caregivers to fill these delicate positions.

In response to this, EveryNanny, a one-stop caregiver platform strategically developed to assist with stress-free parenting, elder care, housekeeping, and office cleaning services, is raising the bar in home and childcare through its professional caregivers who in addition to their expertise in giving care to children and elderly people are also trained to administer CPR, perform the Heimlich maneuver (a technique used to save people from choking), and handle common domestic emergencies.

With trust becoming a scarce commodity in today’s society, EveryNanny prioritizes clients’ safety through thorough background checks and intense staff training in partnership with verified and trusted training facilities.

Adaobi Ugha, the Business Head of EveryNanny, said: “Striking a balance between being a full-time parent and also working in formal employment has proved difficult for many, especially in Nigeria.

“With deteriorating economic conditions, parents are forced to find more ways to stay afloat which often includes working longer hours or even additional jobs to supplement the family’s income, leaving very little time for managing the home and catering to the children.”

“This is why we have created convenient, customized, and affordable solutions that help take care of their family needs while enabling them to prioritize other relevant tasks and become more efficient. EveryNanny is undoubtedly a timely innovation,” she further said.

Asides from exceptional caregiver services, EveryNanny also offers health insurance cover with affordable premiums, a Buddy watch that allows parents to know the location of their wards, a professional outfit for caregivers, a hygiene startup kit to protect both your children, and nanny and excellent home tutoring services on request.