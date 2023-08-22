Optimus Bank unveil initiative to deepen financial inclusion, empower Nigerians

Optimus Bank Limited, a fully licensed national commercial bank has officially joined other commercial banks in Nigeria to open for business as it promises a realm of new possibilities, deepening of financial inclusion, and empowering Nigerians

Today, population of Nigerians outside the financial inclusion is about 40 percent which is considered huge. The bank said it is poised to revolutionise the banking experience while fostering global financial growth.

Oghogho Akpata, chairman of the Board of Directors, told newsmen while officially declaring the bank open that, “Optimus Bank is founded on principles of trust, transparency, and unwavering dedication to our customers and stakeholders. Our commitment to excellence propels us towards embracing innovation, delivering state-of-the-art banking solutions tailored to your needs, and nurturing meaningful relationships.

“With a devoted team and a customer-centric ethos, we pledge to lead in the digital era by promoting financial inclusion, supporting sustainable initiatives, and effecting positive change in the communities we serve. Together, we shall build a resilient future for Optimus Bank, guided by unwavering integrity and a vision of prosperity that transcends time.”

Ademola Odeyemi, managing director of Optimus Bank, remarked, “The launch of Optimus Bank Limited marks a new chapter in the financial sector – one that dismantles barriers and creates opportunities for everyone. Our impetus lies in delivering exceptional banking solutions and fostering positive change, ensuring that no one is left behind in their pursuit of financial prosperity. We eagerly anticipate empowering our customers to accomplish their aspirations and make a significant impact in their immediate surroundings.”

At the heart of Optimus Bank’s identity lies a clear vision: to be the go-to platform that empowers both individuals and enterprises, offering them the tools and opportunities essential for flourishing. The bank envisions a world where financial services transcend barriers, fostering inclusivity and catering to the unique needs of its diverse customer base. Through innovative and customized strategies, Optimus Bank seeks to reshape the traditional banking landscape with cutting-edge technology, thereby pioneering a more promising financial future for all.

The core values of Optimus Bank Odeyemi said to serve as the bedrock guiding every decision and interaction. These values encompass integrity, customer obsession, innovation, impact, and redefinition of banking norms.

He said Optimus Bank’s commitment extends to streamlining transactions, ensuring their safety and speed. The bank harnesses technology to drive business growth and enhance efficiency. By leveraging cutting-edge technologies, the bank’s mobile and web applications empower customers to access and utilize platforms with ease, regardless of their location, he said.