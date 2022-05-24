OPPO Mobile launches Reno7 phone with improved picture technology

Oppo Mobile, a smart device manufacturer, has launched the first smartphone series OPPO Reno7 phones for Nigerian markets with revolutionary portrait technology and chip-level AI algorithms that deliver an immersive photography experience.

The high-end smartphone is equipped to leverage machine learning trained on 5,000 unique faces in 400,000 images as the AI beautification recognises 393 key facial features, which deliver natural beautification effects for portrait photos and videos on its rear and front cameras.

Jennifer Okorhi, marketing manager of OPPO Nigeria, said the company has taken this portrait-focused experience to the next level thanks to a combination of professional hardware and algorithms that enable users to create gorgeous portrait images with the click of a button.

According to her, the OPPO Reno7 series with Microlens and Orbit Light matched the chic while delivering the expected shooting performance.

“The inclusion of the Microlens on OPPO Reno7 involved more than simply making room for an additional lens on the phone. At the structural level, OPPO made the decision to install the Microlens module on the back cover of the phone, rather than directly mounting it on the motherboard,” she said.

Read also: Synod emphasised need to celebrate integrity, hard work among Nigerians

Okorhi said the device comes equipped with innovative features powered by advanced image processing algorithms such as Bokeh Flare Portrait, Selfie HDR, and AI Beautification, adding that these features are the result of over 10 years of image technology research and development, as well as the latest success in high-quality portrait photography for a smartphone.

“OPPO has never stopped pushing the limits of snapshot and high-resolution photography on its smartphones as it aims to make it as simple as possible for everyone to take high-quality photos in any situation,” she said.

Iris Cao, marketing director, OPPO Nigeria said the company spent three years developing and refining the RGBW technology, and the tireless efforts of over 300 OPPO imaging engineers, resulted in the company achieving the breakthrough it was searching for by acquiring 87 patents.

“The new RGBW pixel arrangement developed by OPPO’s Imaging R&D Team overlays white sub-pixels onto the existing red, green, and blue pixels,” she said.

Cao further said that by making use of the OPPO Image Clear Engine (ICE) embedded in OPPO Reno7, Flash Snapshot shoots multi-frame bursts of ultra-short exposure photos users can capture crystal clear images even when subjects are moving.

She added that OPPO will continue to focus on exploring new possibilities in imaging through advancements in both hardware and software, empowering the Reno series to bring even more professional portrait photography to users around the world.