Olumide Oyetan becomes president of PenOp

The Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria (PenOp) which is the umbrella body of all licensed pension fund operators in Nigeria has elected Olumide Oyetan as its new president.

The election comes on the heel of the completion of the tenure of the current executive committee.

Olumide, who is the chief executive officer of Stanbic IBTC PFA was elected unanimously by his colleagues to emerge as the new president.

Olumide will be taking over from Wale Odutola; chief executive Officer of ARM Pensions – and will be the President of the association for the next two years.

In an online ceremony, Olumide, while accepting the new office, thanked the outgoing President for passing on the baton and for all the work done during his tenure.

He promised that the incoming Executive Council will consolidate on all the previous work done, while pledging to work in the interest of the industry, continue to promote the good work the industry was doing and proffer solutions to the challenges around pensions in the country.

He further stressed that his administration will be counting on everyone’s support to take the industry to the next level.

Other executive council members sworn in were: Joy Ojakovo, general manager, Progress Trust CPFA elected as vice president; Dapo Akisanya, CEO, Tangerine Pensions PFA elected as head of Technical Committee; Godson Ukpevo, CEO, Veritas Glanvills PFA, elected as head of Legal Committee; Oloruntimilehin George, CEO, First Pension PFC, re-elected as Treasurer and Idu Okeahialam, CEO, Access PFC elected as head of Branding Committee.

Speaking on the change in leadership, the CEO of PenOp, Oguche Gaud said “This shows the commitment of the organization towards continuity and sound Corporate Governance, while being committed to self-regulation.

The new leadership will continue to work together to towards ensuring that ultimately, the pension industry positively affects the lives of millions of Nigerians.