Okomu Oil gets new non-executive director as Hubert Fabri resigns

Okomu Oil Plc, a palm oil manufacturer in Nigeria, has announced the appointment of François Fabri as the new non-executive director and Independent non-executive director as Hubert Fabri resigns from being the non-executive director of the board, effective July 29, 2024.

A statement said Hubert resigned on July 26, 2024. The board and management of the Company thanked him for his contributions and efforts toward the development of the Company.

“François Fabri is a business professional with extensive global leadership experience spanning over several years. His expertise encompasses a wide range of areas including International Relations, Economics, Communications, Marketing, and Commodity Trading. François has held significant roles in multinational companies across Europe and Africa,” it said.

He was the head of marketing and communication at Banque Internationale pour l’Afrique au Congo – BIAC in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo.

In 2014, François transitioned to commodity trading at Sogescol Fribourg, Switzerland, and subsequently took on the role of General Manager at Induservices in Fribourg.

“His leadership skills further flourished as he assumed numerous directorial positions at SOCFIN Group in Luxembourg, Société des Caoutchoucs de Grand Béréby (SoGB) in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Société Africaine Forestière et Agricole du Cameroun (SAFACAM) in Dizangue, Cameroon, Société Camerounaise des Palmeraies (SOCAPALM) in Tillo, Cameroon, Brabanta in Mapangu, Democratic Republic of Congo, Plantation Socfin Ghana (PSG) in Daboase, Ghana, and Liberian Agricultural Company (LAC) in Grand Bassa, Liberia,” the statement added.

Fabri currently serves as chairman of Socfin Agricultural Company (SAC) in Sahn Malen, Sierra Leone, and Socfinco Fribourg in Fribourg, Switzerland.

He earned his bachelor’s degree in international relations and economics from Boston University, USA. He also participated in the study abroad program at Boston University in London, United Kingdom, focusing on European capital markets.