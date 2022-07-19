Oil spill: Eroton condemns vandalism, empathises with affected community

Eroton Exploration and Production Company Limited has condemned the vandalisation of its oil assets in the Niger Delta and empathised with oil spill-affected communities.

According to Mercy Max-Ebibai, the company’s Head of External Affairs and Corporate Communications, the Well Engineering Team and the Well Control vendor assiduously worked to establish control across all the flowing points on the vandalised wellhead.

“In the light of the sabotage, the team had to fabricate a platform on a work barge, as the wellhead platform had been totally cannibalized before control valves could be installed and well shut-in achieved,” Max-Ebibai said.

She informed reporters that following the preliminary Joint Investigative Visit (JIV), a JIV with all relevant stakeholders, including the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA), the Ministry of Environment and the community, was held on the 15 of July 2022 with the intent to estimate spill volume and Post Spill Impact Assessment. Confirming that the clean-up exercise will be wrapped up at the earliest possible time.

Following the Oil Spill incident in (CAWC015L/S) a month ago, the indigenous oil producer confirmed that the spill has been successfully contained and the well brought under control.

The company also confirmed that CAWC-047, which was also vandalized within the same month and flowing to the environment since Sunday, 10 July, has also been controlled.

The oil producer said efforts are ongoing to complete a spill clean-up of the wellhead slot, a proper securement, and the subsequent installation of subsurface downhole plugs. It would be recalled that both spills were due to willful sabotage by unknown persons.

Mercy Max-Ebibai commended members of the affected community, stating, “As excellent hosts, they provided all the necessary support in arresting the situation despite the hazards posed by the incident.

“We are happy that their seafaring and economic activities can return to normal in no time.”

The indigenous firm restated its commitment to promoting professional and responsible oil field practices with the protection of its operational environment at the core of its values.

Eroton is one of Nigeria’s foremost indigenous Oil & Gas Companies. It is the Operator of OML 18 on behalf of the NNPC/Eroton/Sahara Joint Venture.