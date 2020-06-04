Oga For Property rebrands as Zylus Homes

Oga For Property, a top real estate firm has rebranded as Zylus Homes to expand its operations and provide better services to its customers.

The rebranding by the firm is based on the fact that the company wants to move beyond providing a few products to bringing numerous investment opportunities to its clients.

“Oga for Property has served its purpose in providing affordable real estate solutions and secure investment options for her clients,” Oluwatosin Olatujoye, chief executive officer, Zylus Homes said.

“We needed a name that could accommodate more subsidiaries. We want more people to know that real estate surpasses selling lands or houses,” Olatujoye said.

“There are a lot of products available in the industry. There is also a need to meet the growing demands of clients and diversify by providing more investment options for Nigerians at home and abroad,” he added.

He noted that the firm is coming up with new creative solutions for its clients Zylus Homes aim to be a world-class real estate company and a key player in the Nigerian real estate market.

The rebranding reflects the company’s broader commitment and its expertise in driving the innovations needed to shape the future of real estate in Nigeria, he says.

On his part, Shina Balogun, the company’s secretary says it is important for a brand to be forward-looking and meet the needs of their target audience and that is what Oga For Property has done.

“It is a renowned brand. However, we need to evolve. We look forward to serving our customers as we have always done, and getting maximum support from them, as they have always done,” he said.

Zylus Homes is a premium real estate company in Lagos, offering real estate products and services such as property sales, property development, estate development, land banking, real estate consultancy to clients in Nigeria and diaspora.

The company is rebranding to meet the growing demands of clients in the Nigerian real estate market.