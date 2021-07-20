Odu’a investment nets N5.203bn in 2020, declares dividend of N364m
...forays into oil and gas upstream sector.
Despite the global COVID-19 pandemic, Odu’a Investment Company Limited recorded group profit after tax of N5.203 billion for the 2020 fiscal year. This is an increase of 11.5 percent over the N4.665 billion profit in 2019.Odu’a group is owned by Oyo,Osun,Ogun,Ondo,Ekiti and Lagos states. Addressing shareholders through virtual Annual General Meeting (AGM) zoomed to other…
