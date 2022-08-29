OCTAFX unveils Tunde Onakoya, Ambrose Ebuka as brand ambassadors

OctaFX, a global Forex Broker, has unveiled Tunde Onakoya and Ambrose Ebuka as brand ambassadors to extend the commemoration of its 11th anniversary in Nigeria.

The unveiling makes the duo of Tunde Onakoya and Ambrose Ebuka the first set of ambassadors to be selected by the broker to help engage customers in the Nigerian forex market.

Tunde Onakoya is a 27-year-old chess master who rose to prominence with his Chess in Slums Africa project. With the project, Onakoya has inspired hope and given a new breath of life to children from underserved communities in Nigeria with the game of chess.

He is joining OctaFX as Brand ambassador for charity.

Ambrose Ebuka, 21, has a 3-year of experience in forex trading. Ebuka analyses charts with an accuracy of above 85 percent.

He has held Forex webinars and seminars for students of several Nigerian universities and featured as guest speaker at several financial conferences.

Ebuka will serve as a Brand ambassador for forex education, as the global forex broker continues to keep the focus on helping Nigerians attain their financial goals.

Bringing Tunde Onakoya and Ambrose Ebuka as brand ambassadors is a deliberate and strategic attempt to align further with the aspirations of Nigerians, OctaFX public relations unit said.

“We want to keep the focus on their goals with investments in knowledge acquisition and charitable initiatives and we are delighted to have Onakoya and Ebuka join us to achieve these.”

Speaking on his association with OctaFX, Tunde Onakoya said: “Being a brand ambassador is a testament to the reality that I want to keep being the bridge between the children in underserved communities and their dreams, especially through impactful projects as a result of my collaboration with OctaFX.”

For Ambrose Ebuka, partnering with OctaFX will give more Nigerians access to attaining financial freedom with information-driven forex trading.

“The brand shows concern about the financial success of Nigerians through easily accessible quality education on finances and I’m excited to associate with the brand to augment all of these with my experience and expertise as a dedicated forex trader.

“I believe that this partnership will aid Nigerians in achieving their financial goals through simplified forex education,” Ebuka said.

In Nigeria, OctaFX has managed to capture the ‘Best ECN Broker 2021’ award by World Finance and the Best Forex Broker Nigeria 2022’ award by Global Banking And Finance Review.