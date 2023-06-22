Oando Foundation commits to environmental sustainability

Oando Foundation recently extended the scope of the third phase of the ‘Clean Our World’ (COW) Project in partnership with the Japanese Chemical Company, Sumitomo Chemical in furtherance of its commitment to promoting environmental education and sustainable action for pupils in target schools and their host communities in Lagos.

“Implementing the third phase of the Clean Our World project with support from our partner, Sumitomo Chemical and other stakeholders has been remarkable,” Adekanla Adegoke, head, Oando Foundation, said during a recent media parley.

According to her, the foundation is consolidating on the gains of earlier project phases, by introducing tailored climate action lessons alongside other sustainability-focused environmental activities.

It is estimated that Nigeria generates over 32 million tons of solid waste annually, of which more than 30 percent is plastic. “Our aim is to equip these children with requisite knowledge and skills to contribute meaningfully towards a cleaner world,” Adegoke stated.

According to her, education is an essential element of the global response to environmental sustainability with direct benefits in behavioural change, as well as improvement in learner achievements.

She stated further that Oando Foundation continues to witness significant improvement in overall awareness and adoption of sustainable waste management and eco-conscious practices, with evident benefits at school and community levels.

Read also: Byte empowers Nigeria businesses with innovative tools, resources

“Oando Foundation is committed to designing and implementing multi-dimensional education interventions that support our schools, communities, and the Nigerian government in realising the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” Adegoke stated

She disclosed further that for the sustainability of the project’s gains, Oando Foundation is working with the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board and GreenHub Africa Foundation (GHAF) to develop a Climate Action Environmental Education Syllabus and Lesson Plans to aid the state-wide deployment of environmental education lessons using edutainment.

Adegoke stated that proceeds from the plastic buyback are used to support beneficiary schools, improving teaching, and learning delivery, whilst contributing to Co2 reduction from reckless disposal of plastic wastes.

Deborah Okunade, head teacher, Ajibola Ayedere Primary School, said the pupils have been empowered by the project with upcycling skills. According to her, prior to the projects the pupils are usually idle at home, but now have relevant activities to keep them busy.

“We thank Oando Foundation and GreenHubAfrica Foundation for focusing on these children and fortifying them with hands-on activities. They are now becoming innovative with things that they would have thrown away in the past,” she stated.

On her part, Ajibola of Dele Ajomale Primary School in Oshodi-Isolo Council, who also spoke on the impact of the project said, “The kids now appreciate the value that they can get from recycling. They have taken it as a culture to bring plastic bottles to the school and ensure that they are properly collated for collection”.