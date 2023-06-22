Byte empowers Nigeria businesses with innovative tools, resources

Byte, a pioneering business operation and management technology startup based in Nigeria, is empowering business owners to supercharge their growth.

Khalid Ismail, the co-founder and CEO of Byte, a Nigeria based business operation and management technology startup, as disclosed that the firm aimed at empowering business owners to supercharge their growth.

“Our mission at Byte is to revolutionize the business landscape in Africa by providing business owners with the tools and resources they need to accelerate growth. Our team is committed to offering a futuristic and innovative approach to solving the challenges faced by entrepreneurs, ultimately helping them build thriving businesses,” Ismail said during a recent media unveiling.

According to him, Byte offers a wide range of features that streamline operations, provide instant business accounts, and replace manual sales and inventory recording. He said further that with Byte’s innovative mobile app, the startup will finance and overdraft options, and simplify sales analytics for business owners.

Ismail disclosed further that Byte’s simplified analytics empower business owners to make well-informed decisions by providing valuable insights into their business activities, optimizing performance, and identifying growth opportunities.

“As Africa’s leading platform for managing and growing businesses, Byte addresses the major challenges faced by entrepreneurs, granting them more time, access to business insights, funding, and the energy to run profitable enterprises.

In the upcoming weeks, Byte will unveil its game-changing Point of Sale (POS) system, a feature-packed solution designed to transform the business landscape in unprecedented ways,” Ismail said.

According to him, business owners can leverage the Byte app effortlessly to record daily income and expenses, access simplified analytics about their business activities, manage stock and inventory, and receive faster payments from customers through digitized invoicing and receipts.

“In addition to its core features, Byte offers an array of tools to supercharge businesses. Users can manage stock and inventory, handle bills and utility payments, establish a smart online store, add and manage team members, recover debts from customers, make bulk payments to vendors and partners, and even schedule payments, all within one intuitive platform,” he said.

Dolapo Balogun, co-founder / CMO of Byte, said thousands of entrepreneurs rely on Byte to drive their business growth, attracted by its user-friendly interface and customer support.

Balogun said that Byte’s payment system ensures seamless and affordable transactions, eliminating lengthy payment cycles and high transaction fees. According to him, the platform offers digitized invoicing and receipts that business owners can leverage to receive payments faster, thereby enhancing the overall customer experience.