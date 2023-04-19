NSIA Insurance relaunches health insurance plan

NSIA Health Insurance in collaboration with one of the largest health insurers, Hollard, has launched its upgraded Health Insurance Plan with more benefits.

This product caters to companies looking to ensure their key resources and doubles as a solution for multinationals seeking to harmonize their health insurance benefits across Africa, and the world. It offers a combination of plans that provides optimized coverage according to budget, wherever your employees are in the world.

The plan has four areas of cover from which customers can choose such as Africa, India, Europe and other global countries excluding the USA.

Other benefits include chronic condition management, telehealth, 24/7 call center, evacuation & out-of-country care, employee assistance programme, and more.

The goal of the revamped product is to tackle high levels of out-of-pocket expenses for healthcare. This also showcases NSIA Insurance’s commitment to providing quality healthcare experience to existing and prospective clients.

“A healthy team is a productive team and having NSIA Insurance as your Health Insurance partner shows that you are passionate about investing in the power, efficacy and well-being of your people,” said Moruf Apampa, the managing director of NSIA Insurance Limited.

Speaking on customer welfare, Apampa added that “One of our strategic objectives for 2023 is customer-centricity, and this new product is in line with this strategy. We’re confident that this partnership will enable our customers access premium medical cover for themselves and their loved ones.”

NSIA Insurance Limited is a composite insurance company driven by integrity, care, innovation, and professionalism.

The head office is in Lagos, with a strong regional presence in Abuja and an extensive network in strategic states across the country.

NSIA Insurance offers a wide range of insurance services at competitive rates to meet the changing financial, investment, and lifestyle needs of its corporate, commercial, and individual customers.

NSIA Insurance Limited (Nigeria) is part of NSIA Participations, which is currently present in 12 African countries; namely, Benin, Cameroon, Congo, Côte d’Ivoire, Gabon, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Mali, Nigeria, Senegal, and Togo.