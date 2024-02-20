Norsworthy Farms unveils palm oil mill

Norsworthy Farms and Agro Allied Industries Limited has inaugurated a 10-metric-tonne-per-hour palm oil mill in Akwukwu, Igbo, Delta State.

The event was attended by Sherriff Oborevwori, the Delta State governor, and Ifeanyi Okowa, former governor of the state, among other dignitaries.

Gabriel Ogbechie, chairman of Norsworthy Farms and Agro Allied Industries Limited, lamented Nigeria’s reduced prominence in palm oil production, highlighting its transition from a net exporter to a net importer.

He said, “With an annual consumption of approximately N2.5 million metric tonnes and an import expenditure of $500 million annually, the country faces a significant deficit. He noted that despite vast suitable plantation land, only a fraction is utilised, primarily through manual processing techniques by small-scale farmers.

“We marked a significant milestone in Nigeria’s palm oil industry with the inauguration of a cutting-edge ten-metric-tonne per hour palm oil mill in Akwukwu, Igbo, Delta State.”

Ogbechie recalled the organisation’s vision, originating from an extensive market survey conducted in 2017, aimed at enhancing palm oil production in Nigeria.

He highlighted the strong valuation of the global palm oil market, reaching $67.3 billion in 2022 and projected to exceed $70 billion in 2023, stressing Nigeria’s crucial role as a previously prominent producer now experiencing a decline