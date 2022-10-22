Nigeria’s cables third-party testing to attract FOREX – MicCom COO

New data has shown third-party type testing of locally produced cables will attract foreign exchange into Africa’s biggest economy.

This was the submission of Bukola Adubi, the Chief Operating Officer (COO), MicCom Cables and Wires Limited, after her visit to the Dubai laboratory of the British Approvals Service for Cables (BASEC), in the United Kingdom.

BASEC is a global product testing and certification service for power, energy, data/signal cables and ancillary products.

Furthermore, the enactment of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act in 2010 has helped to deepen local content in the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

Following the enactment, cable manufacturers in the country are gradually playing active roles in manufacturing and supplies of cables used in the industry.

However, International Oil Companies (IOCs) and other companies operating in the country’s oil and gas industry, typically insist on the type testing of the cables before purchase.

According to the statement, the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) have recently included type testing of cables as part of their product offerings to the cable industry in Nigeria.

Adubi is of the opinion that partnering BASEC and other global third-party testing companies will be of immense benefit to the cable manufacturers in Nigeria.

In addition, the potential for SON collaboration with these companies will be a welcome development for the industry.

Noting the importance of type testing of cables, Adubi said, “Third-party type testing of locally produced cables will make Nigerian cables internationally appealing and ready for export.

“This in turn will provide the much-needed foreign exchange influx into the economy.”

MicCom Cables and Wires Limited is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company, which has received various awards and certifications over the several decades of its existence. The company has a huge market share in the West African sub-region.