Nigeria’s $3bn beauty market to get global visibility at trade fair

The Nigerian beauty and personal care market estimated at around $3 billion by Euromonitor International is expected to get global visibility at the 2022 Beauty West Africa trade exhibition.

The international event in its fourth edition will take place on November 29 to December 1, 2022. Taking place at the Landmark Centre on Victoria Island, Lagos, the event will host over 200 exhibitors from around the world

“The Nigerian beauty, hair and cosmetics businesses will be joined by exhibitors from Africa, Asia, the Middle East, Europe and North America to make this the biggest beauty event yet,” organisers stated in a press statement.

“Beauty masterclasses, demonstrations, seminars, a beauty conference and demonstrations will also be running as part of the event. The three days of the exhibition will be packed full of presentations by the region’s leading beauty artistes, celebrity stylists, social media gurus and VIP celebrities,” they stated.

The exhibition has been developed with Ezinne Alfa, the founder of Beauty in Lagos, and one of the themes will be how to build the beauty sector in Nigeria and West Africa.

Exhibitors will also be demonstrating new products and techniques, inspiring visitors with the latest beauty developments from around the globe.

Jamie Hill, Managing Director, Beauty West Africa said 2022 will see the largest Beauty West Africa exhibition to date, with record numbers of exhibitors, visitors, speakers and country pavilions.

“The exhibition will expand into the Landmark Centre’s third hall for the first time to accommodate the huge rise in interest that we have received from both international brands, now that travel restrictions are all but a thing of the past, and excitingly many new Nigerian companies who are looking to expand their post-pandemic business.”

Among those exhibiting will be Insiyah Trends, the business behind the NISA brand.

Explaining why they will be attending, Mudar Saify, its CEO said, “We cannot wait to come back to Nigeria for Beauty West Africa. We have many new products that we will be showcasing on-site, and keep your eyes peeled for a celebrity ambassador or two as well!”