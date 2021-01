Nigeria’s Islamic finance industry remains nascent and in its early stages of development, but potentials for growth abound, global rating agency, Fitch Ratings. The growth of the industry is based on Nigeria being the most populous country in Africa, and fifth-largest Muslim population in the world, along with rising government support for the sector and…

