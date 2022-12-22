Nigerian Breweries unveiled as BB Titans sponsor

Nigerian Breweries Plc (NB) has been unveiled as one of the sponsors for the 2023 Big Brother (BB) Titans show.

The unveiling was made by the show’s producers, MultiChoice, during the official press briefing held in Lagos recently to announce Nigerian Breweries as a category sponsor for the Lager and Stout categories.

Themed, ‘The Rise of the Giants’, the show aims to unearth the giants of the continent that are yet to be discovered. According to the organisers, the show will showcase a new wave of superstars that are about to take Africa and the world by storm.

The BB Titans show which is slated to begin by January 2023 features a merger of Nigerian and South African contestants that will be hosted in South Africa. However, there will be an extension of all the events in Nigeria.

According to the organisers, the show will tighten the bond between both countries with a blend of cultures and interactions in the Big Brother House, as well as through fans base and media critics.

“Africans are celebrated all over the world for our beautiful cultures and lively spirit. Africans are bold, confident and talented, and enjoy spending quality time with friends and family,” Wasiu Abiola, Cluster Media Lead, West Africa, Nigeria Breweries Plc, said while speaking on the sponsorship.

According to him, this is why Nigerian Breweries is glad to keep contestants and viewers refreshed as the show runs in the New Year. “As an organization we strongly believe that the 2023 BB Titans show presents an opportunity for the world to witness the blend of two great countries, foster interactive conversations and boost both economies,” Abiola said.

Abiola stated further that the leading FMCG portfolio has over the years expressed ways that its brands are committed to refreshing Nigerians and inspiring values like confidence and self-expression.

According to him, its range of products are esteemed to be the perfect companion during special moments like spending quality time with loved ones, hanging out with friends, or catching up with favourite show. “This is why Nigerian Breweries brands Desperados; Legend will be leading the Lager and Stout category sponsorship of the show in the coming year,” said Abiola, stating that Big Brother fans can expect to enjoy double drama, thrill and fun as they watch the show in January.