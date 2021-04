Niger Insurance Plc has informed its esteemed shareholders that the Company’s audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020 is currently awaiting approval from the Board of Directors of the Company for onward submission to its primary regulator, National Insurance Commission (NAICOM). Read Also: Investment in tech critical to drive insurance growth in Nigeria…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login